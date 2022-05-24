Weekly COVID Update: May 16-22

On May 9-15, Georgian authorities reported 586 new cases of COVID-19, 605 recoveries, and 5 fatalities.

Out of the 586 cases, 307 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the western Imereti region with 80 cases, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti — 37, Kvemo Kartli — 33, Adjara — 31, Kakheti — 31, Guria — 23, Shida Kartli — 14, Mtskheta – Mtianeti — 12, Racha-Lechkhumi and Zemo Svaneti — 10 and Samtskhe Javakheti — 8.

As of May 22, Georgia had reported 1,657,154 cases of COVID-19 in total, 1,639,674 recoveries, and 16,827 deaths.

