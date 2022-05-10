Weekly COVID Update: May 2 — 8

On May 2 — 8, Georgian authorities reported 745 new cases of COVID-19, 984 recoveries, and eight fatalities.

Out of the 745 cases, 357 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the western Imereti region with 79 cases, Kvemo Kartli — 60, Guria — 54, Shida Kartli — 51, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti — 41, Adjara — 36, Kakheti — 26, Mtskheta – Mtianeti — 20, Samtskhe Javakheti — 6.

As of May 8, Georgia has reported 1,655,966 cases of COVID-19 in total, 1638,372 recoveries, and 16,821 deaths.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)