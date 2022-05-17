Photo: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash
Weekly COVID Update: May 9 — 15

On May 9-15, Georgian authorities reported 602 new cases of COVID-19, 697 recoveries, and one fatality.

Out of the 602 cases, 307 were reported in Tbilisi, followed by the western Imereti region with 59 cases, Kvemo Kartli — 49, Adjara — 42, Guria — 34, Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti — 33, Kakheti — 29, Shida Kartli — 21, Mtskheta – Mtianeti — 13, and Samtskhe Javakheti — 12.

As of May 15, Georgia had reported 1,656,568 cases of COVID-19 in total, 1,639,069 recoveries, and 16,822 deaths.

