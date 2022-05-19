Abashidze, Karasin Discuss S. Ossetia Referendum

Grigory Karasin, Russian interlocutor for Georgian Prime Minister’s special representative for Russia, Zurab Abashidze, has said he discussed with Tbilisi the upcoming South Ossetian referendum.

“We discussed briefly,” Russian TASS news agency today quoted Karasin as saying at the margins of International Economic Summit Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2022.

“This is one of the topics of concern for our Georgian partners, we are following it closely,” Karasin added.

Grigory Karasin, former Deputy Foreign Minister, currently serves as the Head of the Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

In another news piece, TASS also cited Zurab Abashidze as saying that he had informed Moscow about Tbilisi’s negative attitude towards the referendum in South Ossetia, which seeks Russian annexation.

The news follows remarks by Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said on May 17 that Moscow currently is pursuing no works over the South Ossetian annexation.

Peskov said the referendum “is primarily a question of the residents of the republic [Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia], the current leadership of the republic, and here we should rather be guided by their point of view.”

