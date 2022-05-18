Kremlin Comments on S. Ossetian Annexation Referendum

Russia’s TASS news agency yesterday cited Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Poskov as saying that Moscow currently is pursuing no works over the South Ossetian annexation.

Peskov reportedly said the referendum on the annexation in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, slated for July 17 by outgoing leader Anatoly Bibilov, “is really a reflection of the general mood and attitude of the residents of the republic, and the previous head of this republic.”

“At the moment however in Russia’s plans there is no action being taken in this case,” the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Asked whether the Kremlin considers such a referendum appropriate in the current situation, Peskov responded that “it is primarily a question of the residents of the republic, the current leadership of the republic, and here we should rather be guided by their point of view.”

Incoming South Ossetian leader Alan Gagloev, who is set to assume the office on May 24, albeit voicing general support for the idea, expressed doubts about the appropriateness of the momentum.

