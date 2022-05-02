Georgia Submits Part of EU Questionnaire

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili handed over to EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell the Georgian Government’s response to the first part of the EU membership questionnaire.

“Let me underscore the great moment for me to be a part of another historic step on this journey about civilizational choice,” Ambassador Hartzell told PM Garibashvili at the Government Chancellery.

Proud to have handed the Questionnaire to the 🇪🇺 Ambassador to 🇬🇪 @CarlHartzellEU. Thus, we have stepped into the paramount stage of our country's 🇪🇺 integration path. I am sure of 🇬🇪's success on in pursuit of the ultimate goal of the Georgian people. pic.twitter.com/HlO31tQY9L — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 2, 2022

Georgia now has until May 13 to submit the second, sectoral and legislative part of the self-assessment questionnaire.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Várhelyi handed over the document to Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in Luxembourg on April 11. The country has until May 13 to fill out the lengthy document.

Georgia and Moldova submitted formal applications to join the 27-member-bloc on March 3, following the suit of Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s bloody invasion since February 24. The Georgian authorities originally planned to submit the membership bid in 2024. Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are EU-associated countries, that make part of the bloc’s Eastern Partnership initiative. The three countries established the Associated Trio format in May 2021, seeking closer relations with Brussels. Following the receipt of the filled-out questionnaire, the European Commission is expected to deliver opinions on the membership applications by the three countries to EU leaders at the June 24-25 summit.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)