Kazakh Industry Minister Visits Tbilisi

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, visiting Tbilisi, has met with Georgian Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said today.

At the meeting, the two ministers paid particular attention to the development of regional cooperation, with detailed discussions to continue with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan to ensure the maximum competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (ITR).

The Georgian Economy Ministry cited Minister Davitashvili as saying that “the possibilities that will facilitate the full use of Georgia’s transit potential were discussed, among them, upgrading the infrastructure in our ports so that Georgia can provide transit to more cargo.”

The parties also discussed other bilateral priority issues, including deepening cooperation in the fields of tourism, investment, and others.

Tomorrow, the Kazakh delegation will take part in the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation in Georgia, the press release added.

Also read for context: