Georgian, Moldovan FMs Meet in Luxembourg

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu today held an introductory meeting after they both received EU membership questionnaires for their countries.

The freshly-appointed Georgian top diplomat and the Moldovan FM agreed to coordinate closely in the process of EU integration, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

“At the meeting with my Moldovan colleague Nicu Popescu, we discussed this tremendously important step on our irreversible path of the EU integration,” FM Darchiashvili said in a tweet.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi handed over the questionnaires to the top diplomats in Luxembourg City, where the EU Foreign Affairs Council convened today.

