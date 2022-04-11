Two More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Georgia’s Former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who’s fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia, announced on April 9 about the death of two Georgian volunteer fighters in Ukraine.

According to media reports, 21-year-old Nika Shanava and 49-year-old Davit Menabdishvili were killed in Russian artillery fire near Izium, northeastern Ukraine.

Nika Shanava’s brother, Luka Shanava is reportedly also fighting as volunteer in Ukraine.

Luka Shanava was aired in Georgian media as saying that together with his sibling they arrived in Ukraine on March 16. “We are concerned about the bright future of our country, that’s why we arrived.”

With the passing of Shanava and Menabdishvili, the death toll of Georgian volunteer fighters on the side of Ukraine in recent weeks has increased to six. Gia Beriashvili, Davit Ratiani (both killed in Irpin), Bakhva Chikovani (killed in Mariupol) and Davit Gobejishvili (died also in Irpin) were also killed amid Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

