Bibilov Wishes for Soviet Union

Incumbent Kremlin-backed South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov, who is seeking reelection tomorrow, told Russian news agency TASS that he would support the restoration of the Soviet Union.

“Without a doubt I would have supported it. Thank God, I lived when there was a Soviet Union,” said Bibilov, who is now campaigning with Russia’s annexation of occupied Tskhinvali Region.

“We did not distinguish between nationalities back then. We lived as one big family,” noted Bibilov.

Although acknowledging “in the 1930s, there were serious excesses,” the Kremlin-backed leader hailed the Soviet Empire as “a great state” that played major role in world politics.

“In fact, there were no wars in Europe after the Great Patriotic War [WW2] until the 1990s. As soon as the Soviet Union collapsed, there was Yugoslavia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Central Asia, all of which rattled the world.”

“In this, of course, the United States played a primary role,” claimed Bibilov, “because it was unacceptable for them to have such a strong state with such inter-ethnic relations.”

“In spirit, of course, I am in favor of having those relationship back [established] as a USSR political unit or in some other form…,” he concluded.

