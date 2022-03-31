Speaker Papuashvili Meets Belgian Counterparts

Georgian Parliament Speaker today held a joint meeting with Presidents of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives and Senate — Eliane Tillieux and Stephanie D’Hose, respectively.

The sides discussed deepening interparliamentary relations between the two counties, Georgia’s EU membership bid and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Georgian Parliament’s Press service said.

Speaker Papuashvili told his colleagues from Belgium that joining the EU is a “historic decision” of the country, citing overwhelming popular support for accession into the 27-member-bloc.

The Parliamentary Chairperson is visiting the Belgian capital between March 29 and April 1, accompanied by Vice-Speaker Levan Ioseliani, as well as, European Integration Committee Chair and Deputy Chair – Maka Bochorishvili and Levan Karumidze, respectively.

As part of the trip, Speaker Papuashvili also met the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, MEPs Iratxe García Pérez and Marina Kaljurand, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

