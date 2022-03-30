Speaker Papuashvili Meets NATO’s Deputy SecGen in Brussels

Georgian Parliamentary Chairperson Shalva Papuashvili and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană met on March 29 in Brussels.

The two officials discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Georgia’s relations with the Alliance, and regional peace and stability, the Georgian Parliament reported.

“It is important that the Russian aggression against Ukraine stops soon, and [NATO’s] assessments in this regard were interesting,” Speaker Papuashvili said after the meeting.

The Parliament Speaker further expressed his hope the peace that talks between Ukraine and Russia would yield success.

He also underlined that Georgia remains a loyal partner of the Alliance and stressed the importance of continued cooperation – including active communication and meetings – amid the war.

“We have many years of experience in cooperating with NATO and we stand side by side to ensure security,“ Speaker Papuashvili asserted.

On his part, the NATO Deputy Secretary General said in a tweet the Alliance greatly values its “long-standing cooperation with Georgia, one of the Alliance’s closest partners.”

The Georgian Parliament Speaker is on a working trip to Brussels between March 29 and April 1. He is set to meet with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola as well as with the Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus MEP Marina Kaljurand and S&D Group President MEP Iratxe García Pérez.

Meeting with the EU officials – European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and the Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Simon Mordue – are also scheduled.

Further, the Georgian Parliamentary Chair will meet with the Presidents of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives – Senate Eliane Tillieux and Stephanie D’Hose, respectively.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)