Armenian, Georgian Foreign Ministers Meet in Tbilisi

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is visiting today Tbilisi, where he already met with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani.

Minister Mirzoyan and FM Zalkaliani, who also serves as Georgia’s deputy Prime Minister, discussed bilateral relations, trade, economy, and regional issues, per the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release.

The discussion between diplomats also touched upon the Georgian Prime Minister’s Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative, envisaging Tbilisi to facilitate dialogue and confidence-building in South Caucasus with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, the U.S. and the EU.

Also, the Georgian top diplomat briefed the Armenian Minister about the humanitarian and security environment in Georgia’s Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The Armenian top diplomat is also set to meet Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today.

