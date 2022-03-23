Top NATO Intelligence Official Visits Tbilisi

NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, David Cattler today met Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Head of State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili in Tbilisi.

The NATO official and Minister Burchuladze discussed global security challenges, existing threats, and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on the regional security environment, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported.

The two paid particular attention to hybrid challenges and disinformation, as well as relevant countermeasures and expected risks, according to the Defense Ministry.

The officials also touched upon practical mechanisms of NATO-Georgian cooperation, including the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP).

Also on March 23, the NATO official and the chief of Georgia’s domestic intelligence agency discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The State Security Service said that the Georgian official briefed NATO’s Cattler with information on “current threats and challenges existing in the region.”

The top NATO official responsible for intelligence and security is set to continue his visit tomorrow.

Noteworthy, the trip comes amid the NATO-Georgia Exercise of March 22-24, computer-assisted, command post drills held in Georgia involving personnel from over 20 countries.

