Georgian Defense Minister Meets NATO SecGen, Military Committee Chair

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze has held meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer, on the margins of the February 16-17 Defense Ministerial in Brussels.

The Georgian Defense Ministry reported on February 17 that Minister Burchuladze and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed common security challenges and the threats coming from Russia.

The Georgian official stressed the importance of increased NATO involvement in the region, according to the report.

The discussion also focused on deepening cooperation between Georgia and the Alliance as well as the upcoming NATO-Georgia 2022 exercises, slated for March.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry stated today that the Georgian Defense Minister with Admiral Rob Bauer stressed the importance of the Alliance’s firm stance and maintaining its open door policy amid intensifying Russian aggression.

“We discussed our strategic plans and our future and we are united in all issues of principle,” Defense Minister said after the meeting, adding “NATO will not back off from its goals and decisions and it is our [Georgia’s] unwavering decision to become a fully-fledged member of the European family.”

Minister Burchuladze also participated in the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Defence Ministers’ session with Georgia and Ukraine today. Secretary General Stoltenberg is set to deliver remarks about the meeting later in the day.

The Ministerial comes amid Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine as well as the Kremlin’s demands that the Alliance rescinds its 2008 promise that Ukraine and Georgia will eventually become NATO members.

