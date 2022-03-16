Georgia Participates in NATO Defense Ministerial

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze participated today alongside Ukrainian, Swedish and Finnish colleagues in the extraordinary NATO Ministerial in Brussels, held amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“The issue of Georgia has never been so topical in NATO before,” Minister Burchuladze said after the session. “Each Minister clearly took note of Georgia’s challenges alongside Ukraine.”

The Georgian Defense Minister stressed that his colleagues from NATO member states spoke about supporting Georgia to achieve its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, “which is a choice of the people.”

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Minister Burchuladze noted “the entire civilized world comprehends that escalation could lead us to a catastrophe.”

“With sanctions and other mechanisms, in the medium and the long term the aim will be achieved,” he added.

Alluding to the Georgian Government’s refusal to join the sanctions, Minister Burchuladze claimed allies do not have any doubts “that our team has the correct policy.”

He further noted that the Defense Ministers also discussed the possibility for the EU to grant Georgia and Ukraine the status of candidates in an accelerated fashion.

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)