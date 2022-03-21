Georgian Pundits: Tbilisi Shall Adequately React to Concerns in Sokhumi, Tskhinvali

Over two dozen Georgian experts working on conflict transformation and confidence building have said Georgia’s government needs to promptly and “adequately react” to concerns in Tskhinvali and Sokhumi amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In their joint letter, addressed to the government, the activists highlighted that Tbilisi should actively work with international community, political groups, media and Abkhaz and S. Ossetian elites to reaffirm their belief that whatever happens in the region Georgia will remain committed to achieving compromise and reconciliation only through peaceful means.

The Georgian activists further asserted that Tbilisi must express readiness to support the peoples of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia mitigate forthcoming economic hardships. Activists took a note that unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow will also hit economies of these regions, deeply intertwined with that of Russia.

The signatories further said the Georgian government shall work with international partners and organizations so that economic and social issues in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/S. Ossetia becomes makes it on their agenda.

The list of signatories include: Ivane Abramashvili, Archil Gegeshidze, Nino Kalandarishvili, Giorgi Modebadze, Vakhtang Charaia, Paata Zakareishvili (former State Minister for Reconciliation), Marina Elbakidze, Giorgi Kanashvili, Eliko Bendeliani, Ucha Nanuashvili (ex-Public Defender of Georgia), Mamuka Kuparadze, Iulia Kharashvili, Tamta Mikeladze, Rusiko Marshania, Misha Jakhua, Natia Chankvetadze, Ketevan Murusidze, Ekaterine Gamakharia, Rodam Tsomaia, Nino Kobakhidze, Nanuli Ramishvili, Davit Jishkariani, Irakli Chikhladze, Nukri Milorava, Marina Pochkhua, Kristina Kilanata, Alu Gamakharia.

