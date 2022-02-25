Georgia Backs Suspension of Russia’s Representation Rights in CoE

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe today suspended Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Media cited the Foreign Ministry as confirming that Georgia was among 42 nations to support the suspension out of 47 voting countries.

A press release by the Council of Europe said the suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open.

Russia remains a member of the CoE and party to the relevant conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights.

Also, yhe judge elected to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Russia also remains a member of the Court, and applications introduced against Russia will continue to be examined and decided by the Court.