Georgian, Latvian FMs Talk Ukraine War on Phone

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs held a phone talk today, discussing Russia’s war against Ukraine and Georgia’s EU membership application.

The Foreign Ministry stated the two top diplomats reaffirmed their support to Ukraine and further touched upon the security environment in the region, complicated by the war.

Against this backdrop, both sides highlighted the importance of greater international engagement and support to Georgia, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Georgian top diplomat also stressed the importance of Georgia receiving the EU membership candidate status.

On his part, the Latvian FM tweeted after the discussion that “at this difficult time it is important that EU supports Eastern partners and they support each other.”

