Georgian, Moldovan FM Talk Ukraine, EU Aspirations on Phone

Georgian and Moldovan Foreign Ministers, David Zalkaliani and Nicu Popescu today discussed over the phone the two countries’ aspirations for EU membership and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

FM Zalkaliani said that during the “thorough discussion,” the sides agreed to act in a coordinated manner for the European aspirations of Georgia and Moldova.

Spoke with🇬🇪#Georgia's FA Minister @DZalkaliani about the security situation in the region. I reiterated #Moldova's unwavering support for🇺🇦territorial integrity & condemned the war in #Ukraine. We also spoke about our #European aspirations. pic.twitter.com/0WCK018zrj — Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) March 1, 2022

Georgia and Moldova have both refused to join the international sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Noteworthy, the two countries established in 2021 alongside Ukraine the Associated Trio, aiming to push for EU membership together.

Ukraine filed its application to the EU on February 28, calling for a “special new procedure” to fast-track its path to membership.

Meanwhile, chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party said today Tbilisi will stick to its plan to apply for membership in 2024.

