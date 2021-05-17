In Kyiv, Georgian, Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs Establish ‘Associated Trio’ Format

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, on a working visit to Kyiv since May 16, today signed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, and his Moldovan colleague Aureliu Ciocoi a memorandum on establishing the Associated Trio format between the three countries.

According to the document, which outlines EU membership as a key goal, the foreign ministries of the three EU-associated states pledge to cooperate on common issues of European integration, including for the implementation of their respective Association Agreements, and the further development of the Eastern Partnership.

The format envisages holding trilateral consultations, the appointment of relevant coordinators in the countries’ foreign ministries, high-level meetings, as well as the establishment of joint platforms for dialogue with EU member states, among others.

With the format, the signatory countries also hope to promote full integration into the EU single market, and to continue holding joint discussions with the European Commission on issues of transport, energy, digital transformation, green economy, strategic communications, security, and defense.

Moldovan FM dubbed the memorandum a “logical continuation” of existing cooperation, “aimed at streamlining our trilateral dialogue and diplomatic efforts.” FM Ciocoi argued the three states have to join their efforts to become eligible for EU membership as soon as possible.

“Today, we join forces on our European Integration path in this new format,” Foreign Minister Kuleba tweeted on his part after the signing.

FM Zalkaliani continues his visit

Following the signing ceremony, Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, with both sides welcoming the signing of the memorandum, and discussing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, tourism, transport, Euro-Atlantic integration, and tackling the pandemic. FM Zalkaliani then sat down with Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

The Georgian Foreign Minister, who is departing from Kyiv today, is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

