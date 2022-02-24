Zurabishvili to OK Extraordinary Parliament Session

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili announced she is set to greenlight holding an extraordinary session of the Parliament over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At a rare address from the yard of the Presidential Palace, Salome Zurabishvili said all sides have to express together “that we stand for the whole nation of Ukraine, its sovereignty and its territorial integrity, and that we stand for peace.”

President Zurabishvili also suggested to hold an expanded meeting of the National Security Council, a body under the Government.

Addressing the Georgian public, political spectrum, the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties and the Government, the President said “today, as never before, for us and for our future, we need national accord and unanimity. Strength is in unity!”

“Today is a tragic day for Ukraine. Although it did its best to maintain peace until the end, it could not avoid full-scale Russian aggression,” the President said.

“oday, when it is trying to cope with this difficult situation, Georgia stands by its side.”

She declared solidarity to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy “the President of a country that has suffered similar aggression.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)