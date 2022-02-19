Georgian Delegation Attends Munich Security Conference
Georgian delegation, led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and comprised of Foreign and Defense Ministers, David Zalkaliani and Juansher Burchuladze, respectively, is attending the Munich Security Conference on February 18-20.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Georgian officials have already held several meetings with their foreign counterparts and business leaders.
PM Garibashvili on February 19 sat down with Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov to discuss trade ties, the potential for deepening transport energy and communications links as well as Georgia’s path of Euro-Atlantic integration, the Georgian Government’s press office reported.
The discussion also focused on the significance of NATO’s open door policy, the importance of the Black Sea region in maintaining Euro-Atlantic security and the existing situation in the region in this regard.
On February 18, the Georgian Prime Minister met Benny Gantz, Vice PM and Defense Minister of Israel, discussing the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of defense, security and law enforcement, according to PM Garibashvili’s press service.
The meeting also focused on the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and the overall security landscape in the region.
Also on February 18, PM Garibashvili met Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia to discuss investment ties and the business environment in Georgia, the Government’s press service stated.
Over the scope of the two days, the Prime Minister also held discussions with Christian Bruch, President of Siemens Energy AG, Jared Cohen, the founder and CEO of Jigsaw-Google and Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of FTX Crypto Derivatives Exchange.
Meanwhile, Georgian Deputy PM, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held meetings with his counterparts from Jordan and India, Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, respectively.
Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that top diplomat Zalkaliani discussed with his colleague from Jordan cooperation in trade, tourism and people-to-people relations.
Meanwhile, at the Georgian and Indian Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the diplomats talked about the challenges to global and regional security, as well as deepening existing trade ties.
On his part, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on February 19 met Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, to discuss security challenges, threats coming from Russia and Georgia’s efforts to increase interoperability with NATO, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported.
