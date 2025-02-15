Salome Zurabishvili Attends Munich Security Conference 2025

President Salome Zurabishvili is attending the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14-16, an annual event that brings together world leaders to discuss pressing security issues. This year the conference takes place amid a change in the U.S. administration, a new cycle of European legislature and the upcoming German parliamentary elections. None of the current Georgian Dream (GD) government representatives had been invited to the conference.

Before leaving for Germany, Salome Zurabishvili met with the leaders of opposition parties and civil society organizations, local media managers, activists, families of detained protesters, civil servants, and others, to prepare her messages for the conference. Former Georgian Prime Minister and current opposition leader Giorgi Gakharia is also attending the MSC.

Spotlight on Georgia

“It is very easy to find a solution if the United States and the European Union get together. I don’t think that small Georgia cannot be solved and become a good solution and an example of a democratic solution,” Zurabishvili said at the “Spotlight on Georgia” discussion on the first day of the MSC.

During the discussion, she addressed the political crisis in the country, the October 26 elections that she said were rigged, the actions of the Georgian Dream government, Russia’s interests in Georgia, the small country’s geopolitical importance, the ongoing protests, and the steps she believes the West should take now.

“I don’t see sufficient reactions from our European partners or American partners,” Zurabishvili declared, warning that if Russia succeeds in Georgia, it will then turn to the other countries in the region and further in Europe. She also stressed the country’s geopolitical importance, pointing to the Black Sea, where she said Russia and China are seeking greater control.

Addressing the ongoing protests, she praised Georgians for their peaceful resistance to what she described as a “dictatorship” – albeit, she added, a still weak one. She rejected the idea that the country was experiencing a “revolution.” She also noted the grass-root nature of the protest: “Nobody is mobilizing the people. They are mobilizing themselves,” she said.

“They want to be seen, they want to be heard,” she said, relaying the messages people are asking her to convey to the West. People want “the truth to be said, the condemnations to be clear,” she added, noting that no one in the country expects “any form of intervention” in Georgia’s affairs.

She also urged the West to empower civil society in Georgia. She said that decisions by Western institutions, especially within the EU, to shift financial support from the Georgian government to civil society and the media had not yet been seen in reality, and “by the time it arrives, it may be too late,” citing concerns raised by people she met before leaving for Munich. Acknowledging that the EU might not be unanimous in deciding on the toughest measures against Georgian officials, she urged individual governments that had not yet recognized the elections as unfair to do so.

Meetings

On February 14, President Salome Zurabishvili met with the Executive Director of Europol, Catherine De Bolle, and the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda. On the sideline of the conference she also had discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

“At MSC2025, I met with Europol’s Executive Director Catherine De Bolle to discuss recent developments in Georgia, including repressive laws and the offshore law. These developments could threaten the continued cooperation between Europol and Georgia’s law enforcement,” Zurabishvili tweeted after the meeting.

“Discussions with President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the support of the Georgian people and their unwavering will for new, free, and fair elections. Stronger together,” Zurabishvili wrote on social media.

“I met with President Gitanas Nauseda to discuss Georgia’s situation and growing repression. Those enforcing Russia’s orders must be held accountable. Grateful for Lithuania’s support in our fight for new, free, and fair elections,” President Zurabishvili tweeted after the meeting with Lithuanian President.

President Salome Zurabishvili’s meetings continue on February 15. She has already met with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot, and the U.S. Representative Joe Wilson.

“Had a productive discussion with MinisterJean-Noël Barrot regarding the continued protests in Georgia. Discussed additional actions that could be taken at the national and the EU levels. Emphasized the necessity to support Georgia’s civil society and free media,” Zurabishvili tweeted after the meeting.

“Grateful to see my great friend Legitimate President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili! Illegitimate Ivanishvili rigged an election in October and is now turning Georgia into a dictatorship. We need immediate sanctions on the regime. Free and fair elections are the only way forward!” Joe Wilson tweeted after the meeting.

