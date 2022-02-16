On Unity Day, Ukraine Receives Georgian Letters of Support

Georgian leaders have taken to Twitter to mark Ukraine’s Day of National Unity on February 16, declared by President Zelenskyy amid fears of Russian invasion.

“For Georgia as a country with its own territories occupied, Ukraine’s [Day of National Unity] is particularly significant in face of the current difficult challenges,” tweeted President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

“We [stand with Ukraine],” President Zurabishvili noted.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili tweeted: “In these difficult times, I would like to express my support to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. We [stand with Ukraine].”

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, who visited the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi on the occasion, also wrote on Twitter: “We once again reiterate our solidarity and strong support to the brotherly Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom.

“We always stand by your side because we know well the price of freedom and the struggle for it,” chief Georgian diplomat added.

Also today, Tbilisi TV tower was lit up in Ukrainian blue and gold colors.

“Solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people! This will be yet another message of Tbilisi to friendly Kyiv,” the Tbilisi City Hall wrote.

მადლობელი ვარ 🇬🇪 პრეზიდენტის @Zourabichvili_S მხარდაჭერისა და 🇺🇦 ერთიანობისთვის. ჩვენ ამას ვაფასებთ! მეგობრებთან და პარტნიორებთან ერთად ჩვენ ვაძლიერებთ უკრაინას! 🇺🇦🤝🇬🇪 #StrongerTogether https://t.co/31wYrWn7hD — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 16, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied President Zurabishvili’s tweet with a message of gratitude in both Georgian and Ukrainian, saying “together with friends and partners we are making Ukraine stronger.”

On his part, Ukrainian top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Zalkaliani for the support: “Ukraine feels and values the solidarity of our Georgian friends.”

“Both our courageous nations know too well that freedom is not free. Important that in this common struggle Ukraine and Georgia have each other’s back,” Minister Kuleba stressed.