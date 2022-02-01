Kobakhidze Claims UNM Wants War in Georgia, Ukraine

Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, MP Irakli Kobakhidze claimed today the opposition United National Movement party “clearly wants” to see war in Ukraine and Georgia.

Responding to criticisms over the GD-tabled draft resolution in support of Ukraine falling short of explicitly mentioning Russia, MP Kobakhidze said the UNM is a “party of war.”

“The text of the [draft] resolution is worded exactly in accordance with our national interests,” the Georgian Dream chair argued, adding that the opposition should not hinder the ruling party from “pursuing a foreign policy that will result in peace and security in Georgia.”

Recalling the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008, MP Kobakhidze claimed that as a result of the UNM administration’s steps “20% of our country’s territories have been surrendered to Russia.”

The Georgian Parliament is hearing the GD-tabled draft resolution today, in the first day of its spring session.

The ruling party unveiled the document on January 26, following consultations with the opposition. UNM’s Khatia Dekanoidze in the same day highlighted that the opposition would not co-author or support the document as it did not mention “possible Russian military aggression” against Ukraine.

Georgian lawmakers launched consultations on penning the resolution after UNM, Lelo and Strategy Aghmashenebeli parties on January 24 called on their GD colleagues to take a united stance in support of Kyiv amid the looming threat of Russian invasion.

The opposition also argued the Georgian Dream Government was appeasing Moscow by keeping a low profile amid the tensions.

