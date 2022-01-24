Georgia’s Top Diplomat Expresses ‘Strong Support’ to Ukraine

Georgian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers David Zalkaliani and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, spoke over the phone today, agreeing that Moscow’s attempts to block the two nations’ integration into NATO are unacceptable.

The press release by the Georgian Foreign Ministry highlighted that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani “expressed his strong support for the country [Ukraine] facing the difficult situation.”

During the talk, the top Georgian diplomat also stressed that Georgia and Ukraine are dealing with “the same challenges caused by the occupation.”

As per the Georgian Ministry, the two ministers positively assessed the international partners’ position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine, as well as their sovereign right to choose for themselves their own future, including on European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations are the red lines, which will not be crossed during U.S.-Russia talks.

The two diplomats, as per the report, hailed international partners’ position that there will be no decision about Georgia and Ukraine without Georgia and Ukraine.

On its part, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said Minister Kuleba informed his Georgian colleague about the security situation around Ukraine’s borders and in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, and the implementation of measures by Ukraine and its partners to “deter Russia from further aggression.”

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats also coordinated further steps in their relations with NATO and the EU.

The Ministers, Ukrainian MFA noted, paid “special attention” to the development of the Associated Trio — joint Georgian-Ukrainian-Moldovan format seeking integration with Brussels — and GUAM economic projects to increase trade and investment, and create new opportunities for exporters in the region.

The press statement further noted that Minister Kuleba also raised the issue of imprisoned Georgian ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen, stressing the need for Georgian authorities to observe the rights and interests of Saakashvili. FM Kuleba called on the Georgian authorities to admit a Ukrainian doctor for a medical examination, previously rejected by the Georgian leadership.

