Russia Holds Military Drills in Occupied Tskhinvali

Russia held tactical military exercises today in occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, as Moscow kicks off three-week-long series of drills in the Southern Military District (SMD).

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that in one training servicemen held a mock exercise targetting “saboteurs” who attempted to seize a local hospital in the city of Tskhinvali.

Meanwhile, in another drill, troops operated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Granat-1 for reconnaissance of equipment and fortifications of an imaginary enemy and destroyed them with 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The latter exercise was held on “training ground Dzartsemi”, a former ethnic Georgian village rased to the ground after the Russo-Georgian 2008 War.

The drills come as spokesperson for the SMD, Vadim Astafyev, told Russian media on February 8 that more than 30 tactical exercises had begun in the District.

Besides the Tskhinvali Region, in the coming three weeks Russia will hold military exercises in Georgia’s another occupied region, Abkhazia, as well as Russia’s own Volgograd Oblast, Stavropol Krai, Adygea, Chechnya, Dagestan, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, and Ingushetia, according to RIA news agency.

The news outlet said each exercise will include about 400 troops and around 80 pieces of military and special equipment across 15 training locations in the Southern Military District.

The Russian drills are held against the backdrop of strained relations between the Western countries and Russia, over the latter’s military build-up in around Ukraine and its demands for NATO to forgo its pledge that Georgia and Ukraine will eventually become members of the alliance.

Since the 2008 Russo-Georgian War Russia stepped up its military presence in Georgia’s occupied regions, where it now operates two military bases. Both 7th (Abkhazia) and 4th (Tskhinvali) military bases fall under the command of the SMD.

Tbilisi has repeatedly expressed concerns about Russian-led drills and the military presence in the occupied Tskhinvali Region, as well as in Abkhazia.

