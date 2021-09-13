Russian-led exercises take place in occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Photo: mil.ru
Russia Holds Military Drills in Occupied Tskhinvali

13/09/2021 - 22:37
Kremlin-backed forces of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia participated today in a Russian-led tactical exercise held in the occupied region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Tskhinvali troops participated in the drills with the about 1,200 servicemen of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army of Southern Military District, with the exercises covering repulsing an airborne assault.

The Russian military is holding tactical exercises throughout the week in the Volgograd region, Karachay-Cherkessia, Chechnya and at its military base in the occupied Tskhinvali region. Overall, about 6,000 servicemen will be taking part in the drills, with 300 units of equipment including, tanks, artillery pieces and multiple rocket launch systems.

Since the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, Russia has beefed up its military presence in the occupied Tskhinvali region, where it operates the 4th military base, subject to its 58th Combined Arms Army, headquartered in Vladikavkaz.

Tbilisi has repeatedly expressed concerns about Russian-led drills and the military presence in the occupied Tskhinvali Region, as well as in Abkhazia.

