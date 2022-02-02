MP Samadashvili Joins Lelo Party as Political Secretary

MP Salome Samadashvili today joined the Lelo party as its Political Secretary, having previously quit the United National Movement in May.

In a press briefing on February 2, the lawmaker explained she saw Lelo as a party that could provide a new political perspective to the Georgian people, who she said have been waiting for new political opportunities.

MP Samadashvili argued that “confrontation between different political forces has taken hostage the future of our country and our citizens,” going on to underline the need to break this “vicious circle.”

She stressed that the party shares her values centered around her country, protecting freedom, describing Lelo as “union of patriots,” “union for freedom.”

The lawmaker cited Lelo’s “myriad of ideas to make every citizen of Georgia successful and our country a success” as another reason motivating her decision.

Lelo chair Mamuka Khazaradze said the party is being joined by a “serious force,” adding “today it is especially important for all pro-Western forces to unite” to overcome the challenges faced by Georgia, Ukraine and the region at large.

MP Samadashvili has been affiliated with the party since May 13, 2021, after co-establishing the Lelo – Partnership for Georgia parliamentary faction. She was tapped as the Deputy Faction Chair, but served in the capacity of an independent lawmaker.

She broke ranks with the United National Movement over its initial refusal to sign the EU-broked April 19 Agreement, having participated in the talks as the party’s negotiator and signed the deal individually.

MP Samadashvili was elected to the Parliament under the United National Movement-led bloc’s proportional list in 2020. Prior to that, she also served as a UNM MP in 2016-2020.

She was also Georgia’s long-serving Brussels envoy in 2005-2013.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)