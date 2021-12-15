Economy Minister Meets Turkish, Azerbaijani Counterparts in Baku

On December 14, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava attended the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum in Baku, as well as met her Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, and Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev.

The 6th tripartite business forum, held recurrently since 2012, included more than 100 business representatives from the three countries, including more than 20 Georgian companies.

“The tripartite Business Forum is an event that truly demonstrates that these three countries, together with the private sector, have been able to tackle the most difficult and complex challenge of the pandemic and focus on the future to further deepen and intensify our business ties,” Minister Turnava addressed the business forum, as reported by the Ministry’s press service.

According to the same report, at the forum the Minister spoke of the Georgian Government’s measures during COVID-19 pandemic, including policies carried out to support businesses. Minister Turnava also focused on joint strategic, regional, logistics and energy projects and corridors, “historically uniting Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.”

Meetings with Azerbaijani, Turkish Ministers

During the meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart Mikayil Jabbarov, the parties discussed major regional projects in bilateral as well as tripartite Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey format.

Noting that Azerbaijan remains one of the main trade partners for Georgia, Minister Turnava said works are underway to expand cooperation in all areas, including energy, transport, logistics, trade, and bilateral investment. Azerbaijani Economy Minister also stressed their interest in expanding cooperation with Georgia.

On the same day, the Georgian Economy Minister met with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Rashad Nabiyev, with the parties focusing on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, among others.

At the meeting with Turkish Economy Minister Mehmet Muş, the Georgian Economy Minister discussed broadening the Turkey-Georgia Free Trade Agreement.

Noting the fruitful cooperation in trade, energy, transport, communications, tourism, among other sectors, the parties agreed that the next round of talks on further liberalization of tariffs and trade in services within the framework of the Free Trade Committee meeting will be held on December 23 in Tbilisi.

Georgian and Turkish Ministers also covered a diagonal cumulation scheme, aiming to export products made in Georgia with Turkish raw materials to the EU market in a free trade regime, as well as cooperation in land, sea, and freight transport.

In Azerbaijani capital, Minister Turnava was accompanied by her Deputies, Genadi Arveladze and Guram Guramishvili.

