Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 25.2% in January-November 2021
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-November 2021 increased by 25.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 12.83 billion, according to express data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 13.
Exports increased by 26.7% year-over-year, reaching USD 3.82 billion, while imports grew by 24.5%, to USD 9.0 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 5.18 billion, constituting 40.4% of the trade turnover in January-November 2021.
