Georgia Joins Horizon Europe Research Program

On December 7, the European Commission and the Government of Georgia have signed the agreement granting Georgia the association status to Horizon Europe, the European Union’s EUR 95.5 billion research and innovation program which will be in place through 2027.

The association accord was signed in Brussels by EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel and Georgian Education and Science Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli.

The agreement will allow Georgian researchers, innovators and research entities to participate in the program under the same conditions as entities from the EU Member States.

Georgia was since 2016 fully associated to Horizon 2020, previous EU research and innovation programme of 2014-2020.