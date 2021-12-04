Georgian FM Holds Meetings on Sidelines of OSCE Ministerial

Georgian Foreign Minister held meetings with his Polish, Serbian, Swedish and Canadian counterparts at the margins of the December 2-3 OSCE Ministerial in Stockholm.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that during their December 2 meeting, Georgian FM and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau discussed Poland’s upcoming chairpersonship of the OSCE.

FM Zalkaliani highlighted the need to keep the Russian occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia on the OSCE agenda and the importance of the organization’s participation in the Geneva International Discussions, according to the report.

The Polish top diplomat on his part vowed he would focus on the issue of Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions, as well as support the communities affected by the conflict, the Polish Foreign Ministry stated.

FM Rau also reiterated Poland’s support for the territorial integrity of Georgia and stressed the need for the country to continue democratic reforms.

Also on December 2, FM Zalkaliani met his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, the outgoing OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. The two top diplomats touched on Sweden’s efforts to keep the issues of Russian-occupied regions high on the OSCE agenda, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Very good meeting with my 🇸🇪 counterpart @AnnLinde in her capacity of t/Chairperson of t/#OSCE. Expressed gratitude for hosting us in Stockholm at t/#OSCEMC21, as well as keeping Georgia-related topics high on t/agenda of t/OSCE. Covered the aspects of 🇬🇪🇸🇪 bilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/sGf6EB8Uml — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) December 2, 2021

The Swedish Foreign Minister tweeted that they also discussed conflict resolution and the potential for South Caucasus regional cooperation. “Expressed high expectations on continued reform result,” she added.

The top Georgian diplomat met Serbian FM Nikola Selaković also on December 2. The two senior officials discussed people-to-people relations and deepening economic and trade ties, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The Serbian Foreign Ministry stated that FM Selaković expressed readiness to strengthen mutual political dialogue and exchange visits, inviting the top Georgian diplomat in Serbia.

The statement said the chief Serbian diplomat hailed Georgia’s “principled position of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia” and not recognizing Kosovo.

On December 3, the top Georgian diplomat also held an introductory meeting with freshly-appointed Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. The two talked about the recent NATO Ministerial in Riga, and the Canadian FM confirmer the country’s support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

Read More: