News
Parliament Terminates MP Mandate of Newly Elected Rustavi Mayor
The Georgian Parliament terminated the MP mandate of Georgian Dream’s Nino Latsabidze, who has taken up her office as the Mayor of Rustavi.
She scored a victory in the Rustavi mayoral runoff on November 30 in the 2021 municipal polls, against United National Movement contender Davit Kirkitadze.
Latsabidze had become a parliament member after winning the 2020 Parliamentary Election runoffs in Rustavi majoritarian constituency, amid the opposition boycott of the second rounds over “election-rigging.”
To replace Latsabidze, Georgian Dream’s sole female majoritarian MP in the Parliament, by-elections shall be held in the Rustavi majoritarian constituency in May 2022.
Read Also: