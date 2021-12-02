Rustavi Mayor Nino Latsabidze. Photo: Rustavi City Hall Facebook
News

Parliament Terminates MP Mandate of Newly Elected Rustavi Mayor

02/12/2021 - 10:52
7 Less than a minute

The Georgian Parliament terminated the MP mandate of Georgian Dream’s Nino Latsabidze, who has taken up her office as the Mayor of Rustavi.

She scored a victory in the Rustavi mayoral runoff on November 30 in the 2021 municipal polls, against United National Movement contender Davit Kirkitadze.

Latsabidze had become a parliament member after winning the 2020 Parliamentary Election runoffs in Rustavi majoritarian constituency, amid the opposition boycott of the second rounds over “election-rigging.” 

To replace Latsabidze, Georgian Dream’s sole female majoritarian MP in the Parliament, by-elections shall be held in the Rustavi majoritarian constituency in May 2022.

Read Also: 

Tags
02/12/2021 - 10:52
7 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

COVID Georgia Live Blog: 3,731 New Cases, 4,295 More Recoveries, 72 Fatalities

02/12/2021 - 11:10

Georgia Ordered to Pay USD 81 Mln to Russian Energy Company

01/12/2021 - 20:22

NATO Says Russia Has No Right to Control Neighbors

01/12/2021 - 20:05

Lavrov Hopes ‘Kyiv Regime’ Won’t Follow Saakashvili Path

01/12/2021 - 18:41
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button