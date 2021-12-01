Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained in Tskhinvali Region

01/12/2021 - 18:06
The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said Russian occupying forces arbitrarily detained a Georgian citizen nearby Vaneli village, located in Java district, deep into the occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline, informed Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners about the unlawful detention.

“The illegal detentions by the occupying forces damage the security environment on the ground and make life extremely difficult for the local population,” the SSG stressed.

