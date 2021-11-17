Doctors: Saakashvili Needs Immediate Transfer to Multi-profile Clinic ICU

A group of medical doctors created by the Public Defender has concluded that Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition is “critical”, and recommended that the patient should immediately be transferred into the intensive care unit in a functional and well-experienced multi-profile hospital. These conditions are not satisfied by the Gldani prison hospital, physicians noted.

The medical experts said the prison hospital is currently being formed: only a part of medical equipment is functional, while the remaining are going through the testing mode. The doctors noted, that there is currently an internal medicine doctor and a resuscitation brigade present round-the-clock in the prison hospital, but warned that while 24/7 availability of a resuscitator is a positive development, it creates a false sense of security. Since the multi-profile experts can not be constantly present in prison, in case of a sudden aggravation of the condition the resuscitation measures are likely to be ineffective.

In case of a possible aggravation of Saakashvili’s condition, the management of the patient by the team currently present on-site will not be sufficient, the doctors said, noting for instance that 1) the Wernicke encephalopathy — an acute neurological condition — was not diagnosed due to the lack of consultation with a neurologist; 2) Despite necessity, the examination of possible gastrointestinal bleeding was not raised by prison doctors; 3) The need for continuous cardiac telemetry in light of Saakashvili’s hypokalemia (lower than normal potassium level) was not considered as cardiologist did not examine the ex-President.



The report also listed expected complications in the nearest future, including 1) the exacerbation of Wernicke’s encephalopathy – coma, with status epilepticus; 2) Lethal arrhythmia caused by hypokalemia, rhabdomyolysis (muscle breakdown and death), renal failure; 3) Gastrointestinal bleeding; 4) Hemolysis – thalassemia plus hypophosphatemia; 5) Pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lung); 6) Heart failure 7) In case of calling off hunger strike, food recovery syndrome. The doctors also said Saakashvili suffers from hypokalemia since November 8.

