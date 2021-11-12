ADB Approves EUR 101 Mln Loan for Georgia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved on November 10 a EUR 101 million loan to build and upgrade new and upgrade existing infrastructure in Georgia, and enhance services in urban centers.

The loan is provided under the Livable Cities Investment Project for Balanced Development, which is expected to benefit 1.5 million people in Tbilisi and the regions.

The project aims to support rehabilitating city centers, public places and parks, improving public transport, and constructing libraries and kindergartens.

“This project will support Georgia’s recovery from the pandemic and help make its cities more livable, inclusive, and climate-resilient,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

The program covers Tbilisi, the capital, and regions of Kvemo Kartli, Shida Kartli, Kakheti, Samtskhe-Javakheti, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Guria and Imereti.

Georgia has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 2007. According to the bank, the total amount of loans issued to Georgia is USD 3.92 billion, while technical assistance projects amount to USD 28.9 million.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)