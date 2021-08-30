Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze. Photo: Georgian Dream press service
Kobakhidze Says EU Macro-Financial Aid Lost its Economic Significance

30/08/2021 - 20:45
28

In an interview with Interpressnews agency, governing Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze said today the European Union’s macro-financial assistance to Georgia has lost its economic significance.

Kobakhidze’s remarks come as Charles Michel, European Council President recently reminded the Georgian authorities that the court reform and commitment to April 19 EU-brokered deal was a condition for the disbursement of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 75 million to Georgia.

The GD chair argued that economic situation is now different in the country, noting that the government secured approximately extra GEL 1 billion (USD 320 mln) in the budget than originally planned after GDP grew by 12.7% in the first half of 2021.

As for political significance of the possible freezing of the aid, “it is all up to the EU to make decision,” MP Kobakhidze went on, adding that the Georgian Dream acts firstly, in accordance with the state interests and secondly, as per the “objective interests of our strategic partners.”

The GD chair added that it would be a political speculation to call it a “sanction” if EU refrains from delivering aid to Georgia.

He also reiterated that the Supreme Court appointments were made as per the EU-brokered April 19 deal. The EU and the U.S. said the move contravened the deal.

