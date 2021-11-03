Demanding Saakashvili’s Transfer to Civil Hospital, Khoshtaria Begins Hunger Strike

Accusing the Georgian Dream authorities of taking “sadistic and cynical revenge” against jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, Elene Khoshtaria of opposition Droa party said today she will be hunger striking in the Parliament unless hunger-striking Saakashvili is transferred to a civilian hospital.

The development comes as the government keeps insisting on transferring Saakashvili, on hunger strike since his detention on October 1, to prison hospital if his condition worsens. The former President, his lawyers, doctor and the Public Defender reject the idea, citing multiple risks, and demand his transfer to civilian clinic.

“It is unfortunate, that we live in the country of 21st century, where institutions are cancelled and captured, and we are forced to fight with such extreme measures,” Khoshtaria noted.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)