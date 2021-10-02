Ballot Count Kicks Off After Polls Close

The votes cast in the 2021 municipal elections are now being counted, after all the 3,664 polling locations across Georgia closed at 20:00.

1,815,776 people – 51.92% of eligible voters – cast their ballots in the local polls on October 2.

The highest voter turnout was reported in the least populous Racha – Lechkhumi – Kvemo Svaneti region, where 63.5% of voters marked their ballots, while the lowest turnout was recorded in the southern Kvemo Kartli region – 47%. Tbilisi registered the second-lowest voter turnout with 49.1%.

Four years ago, in the 2017 municipal polls, the final nationwide voter turnout rate was stood at 45.65%, while in the 2020 parliamentary elections the final turnout was 56.11%.

