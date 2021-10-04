Annual Inflation Hits 12.3% in September

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in September amounted to 12.3%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.2%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (20.3% increase), food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.9% increase), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (11.8% increase) and health (9.2% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was influenced by price changes in education (4.3% increase), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2% increase).

