PM Talks Preserving Abkhaz Language

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said today the Georgian Government is taking steps to preserve and popularize the Abkhaz language, “facing a serious threat of disappearance” in light of the Russian occupation and “Russification” of the region.

Marking the Abkhaz Language Day on October 27, the Georgian PM stressed joint efforts by Tbilisi and Sokhumi are needed for preserving the distinctiveness of Abkhaz cultural identity and developing the language. “Together, we should create a peaceful in a unified European state,” PM Garibashvili added.

The PM said the state has a special duty to maintain and develop the Abkhaz language, pointing to the Constitution of Georgia protecting the language alongside Georgian. According to the Constitution, “the official language of Georgia shall be Georgian, and, in the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, also Abkhaz.”

He stressed that the Abkhaz language, culture and traditions are “an integral part and wealth of our common, diverse culture.”

