Speaker Kuchava Visits Athens

Parliament Speaker Kahka Kuchava is participating in the October 21-22 European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Athens, organized by the Hellenic Parliament and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He has also met Greek Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker as well as Polish, Israeli and Moldovan colleagues.

Addressing the “Environment Right Now” panel of the conference, Speaker Kuchava stressed “Georgia is proud to be the first CoE member” to promote the interrelationship between human rights and environmental protection during 2019-2020 presidency over the Committee of Ministers.

According to the Georgian Parliament Press Service, Speaker Kuchava emphasized public health and environment as Georgia’s priority, and proposed setting up a platform of parliamentary environmental committees to “share knowledge and best practices” between countries.

Meetings in Athens

After meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias today, the Georgian Parliament Speaker said they discussed among other issues the problems faced by Georgian diaspora living in Greece, as well as Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

I welcomed Chairman of the Parliament of #Georgia @kkuchava @GreeceMFA. Fruitful discussion on enhancing bilateral relations & deepening interparliamentary cooperation between 🇬🇷🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/y8FNR1zDIh — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) October 22, 2021

On October 20, following the meeting with Constantine Tassoulas, Hellenic Parliament Speaker, the Georgian parliamentary chairperson stressed that Greek support is important for Georgia’s reforms to “make sure” that Georgia will be ready to apply for the EU membership in 2024.

Speaker Tassoulas on his part reaffirmed that Greece supports Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, according to the Hellenic Parliament’s press service.

On October 21, Speaker Kuchava met Polish Sejm Speaker Elżbieta Witek, and tweeted afterward that they both reiterated “readiness to further boost parliamentary partnership, including via more intensive cooperation between friendship groups.”

Press Office of Poland’s Sejm reported that Speaker Witek on her part confirmed the country’s readiness to any assistance to accelerate Georgia’s accession to the EU.

Glad to meet @elzbietawitek, the President of the Polish Sejm. 🇬🇪-🇵🇱 cooperation is fruitful in various directions. We reiterated our readiness to further boost parliamentary partnership, incl. via more intensive cooperation between friendship groups. https://t.co/UluXnzkoFs — Kakha Kuchava (@kkuchava) October 21, 2021

After meeting with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset, Michael Levy, on October 21, the Georgian parliamentary chairperson said they had the discussed partnership between the two states.

Speaker Kuchava also on October 21 met his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Grosu. “Parliaments of Georgia and Moldova stand determined to further energize our joint quest for the EU membership,” wrote Kuchava on Twitter about the meeting.

He arrived in Athens on October 20, and will conclude the trip today.

