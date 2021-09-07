Parliament Speaker Kuchava Visits Vienna

Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava is visiting Vienna on September 7-9, where is attending the Fifth International Conference of Parliament Speakers, while also holding bilateral meetings.

In the Austrian capital, Georgian Parliamentary Chair already met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt President, discussing upcoming October 2 loacl elections in Georgia.

Great to meet with @kkuchava, Speaker of the Parliament of #Georgia🤝 We are mutually interested in boosting parliamentary cooperation between 🇬🇪 and 🇪🇪 It will further strengthen the friendship between our countries👍 pic.twitter.com/kBBkRD0BPc — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) September 7, 2021

Speaker Kuchava, together with Parliamentary Foreign Committee Chair Nikoloz Samkharadze had a meeting with President of the Estonian Parliament Jüri Ratas as well.

Also, the Georgian Parliament Speaker held meetings with the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan and the President of the Senate of Cameroon, Marcel Niat Njifenji.