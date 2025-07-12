Former American Diplomat and Expat Denied Entry into Georgia

Maggie Osdoby Katz, a former U.S. diplomat who had long lived and worked in Tbilisi as a political and civic consultant, said she was denied entry to Georgia in what appears to be part of a broader pattern of border rejections affecting activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, among others.

“No questions asked. No reason given,” Katz wrote in a July 12 Facebook post, saying border authorities told her to leave and checked “other” on a form – likely referring to the vague explanation “other cases envisaged under Georgian legislation” commonly cited in similar cases. She added she was en route back to Istanbul after being returned from the Georgia border.

“Twenty-seven years of living, visiting, and supporting my beloved heart home. My heart is broken.”

Katz, a former U.S. diplomat, has worked with Georgian non-governmental organizations on capacity-building and civic engagement. After USAID halted funding to local civil society organizations in 2025, Katz launched an independent fundraising campaign. By April, she said she had raised over USD 10,000, which was distributed among three local organizations.

The latest incident follows a growing number of similar cases over the past year. In May, active EU diplomat Simon Vanderbroucke was denied entry at the Georgian border. It was the first known case involving a sitting diplomat. Georgian authorities cited a “technical problem” and said he could return to continue his work with the EU mission.

Other refusals have primarily targeted activists and journalists, some of whom had lived in Georgia for years, and who allege their political criticism of the Georgian Dream government was behind their rejection.

In late May, the Polish and French embassies in Georgia advised their citizens to consider factors that could lead to entry denial before traveling, including participation in ongoing protests and social media activity.

