Parliament Speaker Kuchava Concluded Vienna Visit

Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava concluded on September 9 his 3-day trip to Vienna, where he attended the Fifth International Conference of Parliament Speakers and held meetings with his Austrian and Slovenian colleagues, among others.

During the last meeting of his visit, Speaker Kuchava discussed on September 9 with Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council of Austria, sectoral cooperation between the two states, as well as bolstering parliamentary ties. The two officials stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Georgian Parliament’s press service reported.

On September 8, the Georgian parliament Speaker met with Slovenian National Assembly President Igor Zorčič, discussing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and Intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation, reported Parliament Administration.

Speaker Kuchava Chair also on September 8 met with members of the Group of Friends of Georgia to the OSCE, to discuss among others the situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. The Georgian parliament speaker said the group asked about Georgia’s reforms as well.

Summarising the visit, Speaker Kuchava asserted that his foreign colleagues voiced “strong support” for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic ambitions. “They are standing by us, waiting for the implementation of the ambitious changes and plans that we have on the table,” the Georgian Parliament Speaker remarked.

