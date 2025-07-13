GD Brushes Aside European Criticism, Saying EU, UK Are Ruled by ‘Deep State’

Georgian Dream’s political council issued a statement saying Europe finds itself in “democratic backsliding” and “value crisis”, and accused the EU and UK of being ruled by “Deep State”.

The reaction comes in response to a strongly worded statement by foreign ministers of 17 EU states and the EU High Representative, expressing deep concerns over the “deteriorating situation” in Georgia while telling the GD leadership, “it is not too late to reverse course.” It also comes two days before EU foreign ministers are set to discuss Georgia and “consider possible measures in response to the growing repression by the authorities.”

In the lengthy, conspiracy-laden July 13 letter, Georgian Dream called the foreign ministers’ statement “another blatant and unfair attack on Georgian people and Georgian democracy,” arguing it was filled with “Soviet-style disinformation and false accusations.”

“The orchestrated attack against Georgian people, which took on a new meaning after October 26 [parliamentary vote], has a single reason – Georgian people didn’t allow the return to power of ‘Deep State’ agents, collective [United National Movement], which was oppenly supported by EU Ambassador in Georgia and specific European and American officials,” GD said, referring to a “deep state” conspiracy theory involving a group of influential officials in the West, a narrative the ruling party has repeatedly invoked in its rhetoric.

Georgian Dream said that the statement by European ministers “reminds us how deeply rooted the informal rule of ‘Deep State’ is in the vast majority of EU countries and Great Britain, under which the European bureaucracy no longer has any moral limit.” According to GD, these states pursue a single foreign policy: unless a state is ruled by “deep state agents,” it is subjected to “constant attacks from European officials.”

“On the basis of ‘Brexit’, a third, separate center was established that serves the realization the global agenda of the ‘Deep State'” – Georgian Dream’s Political Council

“The only thing they cannot forgive Georgia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia, is precisely their independence and sovereignty,” the statement says.

Georgia’s ruling party said in the statement that Europe today is experiencing “democratic backsliding and value crisis,” noting that “uncontrolled migration, pseudoliberal propaganda, the diminishing of state and religious institutions strip Europe of its identity at a rapid pace.” It also says that “non-recognition of electoral victories of undesirable parties and candidates, political persecution of opponents, total restriction of media freedom has become a norm today.”

The statement also advances a theory that the “deep state” has “removed” Great Britain from the EU with a “concrete objective”: “On the basis of ‘Brexit’, a third, separate center was established [alongside EU and the U.S.] that serves the realization of the global agenda of ‘Deep State’.”

The party expresses the hope that US President Donald Trump will be able to keep his promise and defeat the “Deep State,” which, GD says, will also return sovereignty to European countries. “We again wish Donald Trump success in this important job,” the GD says, noting that if “Deep State” isn’t defeated and instead only undergoes “rebranding,” it will lead to further weakening of Europe and continued attacks on the Georgian people and democracy.

Responding to Criticism

GD also addressed the criticism voiced by European foreign ministers in their July 11 statement, condemning, among other things, “politically motivated” jailings of opposition leaders and “arbitrary arrests” of other critics.

The ruling party dismisses accusations that the jailings of opposition leaders are “politically motivated” and “designed to stifle political opposition” months before local elections as “disinformation.” Eight persons, including six leaders of opposition parties, have been sentenced to months in jail over their failure to appear at the Georgian Dream’s parliamentary commission (“Tsulukiani Commission”). The GD says only two of out of the jailed leaders – Lelo’s Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze – were planning to run in the municipal vote, slated for October 4, and argued that the law that led to their impisonment has been adopted three decades ago and “is in full accordance with European practice and standards.”

In this context, the GD statement also refers to the July 4 statement by Georgian Dream President Mikheil Kavelashvili pledging to pardon jailed political leaders, given that they promise to run in local elections.

“If the legal prosecution of politicians has taken on political overtones anywhere, it is precisely in Germany and France” – Georgian Dream’s Political Council

As for the critism about “arbitrary arrests” of activists, GD calls it “the lustration of the fact” about “external” support of “the attempt to overthrow the government and brutal violence by demonstrators” in November and December 2024, referring to mass protests that erupted following the GD announcement on halting EU integration.

“Everyone is well aware that the violent attempt at overthrowing the legitimate government was intransparently funded by USAID, NED, EED, and other similar funds, and was openly supported by concrete European and former American officials,” the statement reads. GD adds that in countries such as Great Britain, Germany, France, Sweden, and Spain, multi-year prison sentences are prescribed for assaults on police officers.

Responding to European ministers’ calls to “reverse repressive legislation,” Georgian Dream’s political council argued that the laws in question aim to “prevent violation of Georgia sovereignty and the weakening of state institutions with external funding.” The party says the laws “are in full accordance with legal principles and standards.”

Accusing Germany and France of Political Persecution

In its statement, Georgian Dream also accused Germany and France of persecuting political opponents. ‘If the legal prosecution of politicians has taken on political overtones anywhere, it is precisely in Germany and France,” the party said, adding that “given the persecution of major opposition parties and their leaders in Germany and France, the talk of political persecution on their part is, to put it mildly, laughable.”

In the same context, the GD letter also cites developments in Romania, where, the party says, the frontrunner in the first round of presidential elections faced the annulment of the vote, criminal prosecution, and a ban on participation.

“It is important for everyone to recognize that just as Georgia needs Europe, the EU no less needs Georgia,” the statement concluded.

The GD government has faced continued Western criticism as dozens of individuals in Georgia, including activists, journalists, and political leaders, have been sentenced or are awaiting verdicts on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Meanwhile, no police officers have been held accountable, despite multiple documented abuses during the early weeks of anti-Georgian Dream protests that began in late November.

