Dolidze Refuses Runoff Endorsements

Anna Dolidze, who landed fourth in Tbilisi Mayoral race on October 2, has said her party For People will not throw its support behind any candidates in the runoff.

In the key battle of October 30 runoffs, incumbent Kakha Kaladze of the ruling Georgian Dream will face Nika Melia of the United National Movement in the fight for Tbilisi Mayor. In the first round, Kaladze received 45% of votes (216,344), while Melia came second with 34.01% (163,489 votes).

The For Party leader, who garnered 4.56% (21,935 votes) in the first round, stated yesterday that the party decision is based on consultations with some 200 members, as well as supporters.

Dolidze said their voter base are not monolithic, mainly composed of three types of people: those primarily seeking the change of government; reckoning that runoffs don’t offer a genuine choice; and balloters that would not vote for the UNM.

“For People was created with a main aim to defeat [GD-UNM] bipolarity… This is the party for the future. Nevertheless, the reality on October 3 made us face an unpleasant challenge of [that very] choice that we sought to defeat,” she stated.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who came third in the race for Tbilisi Mayoral with 9.41% of votes (45,257) also decided not to call on his supporters to back either candidate in the runoffs.

See below our interactive map of October 2 local election results: