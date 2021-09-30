Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 60 Million

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 60 million at a foreign exchange auction on September 30.

According to NBG, average weighted exchange rate amounted 3.1186 GEL per USD. The official exchange rate for September 30 was 3.1228 GEL, and on October 1 – 1 USD will be worth 3.1189 GEL.

Today’s auction was the ninth this year, with a total of USD 332.9 million sold in 2021.

The previous, 8th auction was held on August 20 when the NBG sold USD 30 million. The Georgian national currency Lari then traded at 3.1323 per U.S. Dollar.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)